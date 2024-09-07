The Indianapolis Colts have elevated rookie kicker Spencer Shrader and veteran cornerback Chris Lammons from the practice squad ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans. This move signals concern over starting kicker Matt Gay’s availability for Sunday, as Gay continues to recover from hernia surgery he underwent after the preseason.

Although Gay has not been officially ruled out, his absence from practice throughout the week raises doubts about his readiness for Week 1. The Colts' decision to elevate Shrader suggests the team is preparing to rely on the rookie to handle kicking duties in Gay’s potential absence.

Shrader, an Indianapolis native, joined the Colts after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product has been solid in preseason action, converting two field goals and all four extra-point attempts. Before joining the Colts, Shrader enjoyed a college career split between South Florida and Notre Dame, where he recorded a 68.2% field-goal accuracy rate. His performance during preseason games has positioned him as the likely replacement should Gay be unavailable on Sunday.

Gay, who joined the Colts last season, recorded an 80.5% field-goal accuracy in his first year with the team. Known for his strong leg, he remains a key figure in Indianapolis’ special teams, but the Colts may need to proceed cautiously as he continues his recovery.

In addition to Shrader, the Colts also elevated cornerback Chris Lammons, who provides valuable depth in the secondary. Lammons, a veteran presence with previous stints in the Colts’ defensive backfield, will back up starter Kenny Moore II and offers versatility to the team’s defensive rotation. With experience in the NFL as well as familiarity with the Colts’ system, Lammons’ elevation reinforces Indianapolis’ cornerback depth.

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their Week 1 matchup, Matt Gay’s status will remain a key storyline, with Spencer Shrader poised to step into the spotlight if the veteran kicker is unable to take the field.