Fans might think that just because a team drafts you, it means you're set for life. However, it's only mostly true for top-ten picks, and the lower you fall in the draft, the less likely you will make a team. For example, you'll have to get drafted early like Anthony Richardson for the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Colts also decided to cut three of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft on cutdown day.

On Tuesday, the Colts “cut their seventh, sixth, and one of their fifth round picks from April's draft,” as reported by Mike Clay on X, formerly Twitter. These cuts were cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham, along with defensive tackle Jonah Laulu.

Who are the Colts' roster cuts?

While these players didn't make the final 53-man roster for the Colts, the silver lining is they could still play on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Likewise, injuries didn't play a role in these cuts. Rather, these cuts go with Chris Ballard's strategy as Colts' GM, where he stockpiles draft picks to give him more leverage and ammunition in the draft. In eight drafts, Ballard has cut at least one of his former picks, either due to injury or failure to climb the depth chart.

Since these picks fell in the draft's latter rounds, the Colts might have felt they needed more time to polish their skills before they can make the team.

For instance, while sixth-round NFL draft pick Micah Abraham has a knack for the ball, he often missed assignments and failed to make the team's top kick coverage units.

Fifth-rounder Jaylin Simpson showed some aggression on short routes, but he also couldn't make the team's kicking units and struggled with receivers going deep.

Finally, seventh-round defensive tackle Jonah Laulu faced an uphill battle since the draft, as he had to contend with the impressive tandem of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, two of the NFL's best defensive tackles.

Before training camp, the Colts had also cut three players to ease the log jam in certain positions.

A brutal day in the NFL

For fans, NFL cutdown day is special because it tells them the final rosters of their favorite teams, heralding the imminent start of the new football season.

For players, though, this day is tougher. Some people who entered training camp as longshots could defy the odds and make the 53-man team, but most of the time, these players might have to find another job at the end of the day. Even veterans who've already played in the NFL might not make a roster, perhaps because the team thinks their best days are over.

Moreover, while undrafted players can sign with NFL teams, teams can also release veterans or former Pro Bowlers or trade former first-round picks. Ultimately, no one is safe on cutdown day.