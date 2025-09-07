The Indianapolis Colts will honor the late Jim Irsay in a way befitting his profound impact on the franchise and city, inducting the longtime owner into the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2025 season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The #Colts are giving away Jim Irsay T-shirts and bobbleheads as the franchise’s former team owner will be inducted into the Ring of Honor today. Very cool gesture. pic.twitter.com/Km7J2ISMRn — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Irsay, who passed away at 65, will become the 20th member of the Colts’ prestigious Ring of Honor. He joins his father, Robert Irsay, the team’s former owner, who was the inaugural inductee in 1996. The ceremony will serve as both a tribute and a rallying point for a franchise deeply shaped by Irsay’s leadership, philanthropy, and passion for football.

“There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis, and the state of Indiana than our dad,” Colts Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said. “It is only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends who contributed so much to our franchise and community.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay has a legacy on the field and beyond

Irsay became the NFL’s youngest sole owner in 1997 and oversaw a golden era of Colts football. Under his leadership, Indianapolis won 10 division titles, two AFC championships, and captured its first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLI. The Colts also set a then-record with 115 wins during the 2000s, led by Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Tony Dungy, and Dwight Freeney.

But Irsay’s influence reached far beyond the field. He supported players as family, often earning the honor of presenting them at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an uncommon role for an NFL owner. His generosity extended into the community, where he championed causes ranging from music and education to mental health.

In 2020, Irsay and his family launched Kicking The Stigma, a national initiative aimed at reducing the shame surrounding mental illness and expanding access to treatment. The program has committed more than $31 million to research, awareness, and care.

Current Colts players have embraced the mantra “Win For Jim” this season. Team captains DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor, and Quenton Nelson said the Ring of Honor ceremony underscores the emotional weight of carrying forward Irsay’s vision.

As his name takes its place inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Irsay will be remembered not only as an owner who built a championship team, but as a man who built a community.