While the Indianapolis Colts' undefeated start to the 2025 season ended last weekend, the team is still tied at the top of the AFC South. Their 27-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on the road was the Colts' first of the season. They are looking to rebound with a win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. In the first matchup of a two-game homestand, Indianapolis scored its first touchdown via a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The score came after a failed trick play in which Warren tried to complete a pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., according to team beat writer Joel A. Erickson via X, formerly Twitter.

“Trick play to Pittman covered, Warren does the smart thing and throws it away… Then Daniel Jones rewards Warren for making the smart play by hitting him for a touchdown pass,” posted Erickson. “Tyler Warren is very good. Colts 7, Raiders 3.”

While trick plays look amazing when they work, sometimes they don't. In the case of Warren's failed pass to Pittman Jr., it was the latter. However, Jones has continued his surprisingly solid play against the Raiders. As the first half winds down, the Colts currently lead Las Vegas 20-3. A win over the visitors would at least allow Indianapolis to maintain its current standing at the top of the South. Can Indy hold on and capture their fourth victory of 2025?

Colts look to improve to 4-1 with Week 5 win over the Raiders

Coming into the season, the Colts' offense faced a lot of questions. Would Jones be any better than Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback? How would Warren impact the offense? Could Pittman Jr. get back to his 2023 form, when he caught 109 balls for 1,152 yards? What changes would Indy's attack undergo with Jones at the helm?

So far, so good for the Colts. While their wins over the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans were expected, the hard-fought victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 2 was one that you'd see from a playoff team. Finishing off the Raiders on Sunday would lock in a 4-1 start. Next Sunday's home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals continues a thread of beatable opponents for Indianapolis that runs into their bye week. Can Jones, Warren, Pittman Jr., and the rest of the offense start a new winning streak with a victory Sunday afternoon?