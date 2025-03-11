The Indianapolis Colts had a bizarre 2024 season. They finished 8-9, second in the AFC South, and two games out of the playoffs. But concerns cropped up around Anthony Richardson, they blew a last-second playoff chance with a loss against Drew Lock's Giants, and everyone is back for another run. The NFL Draft is important for the Colts in 2025 and beyond. What does the PFF NFL Mock Draft Simulator have them doing in the first five rounds of the draft?

The Colts have the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Across the first five rounds of the draft, they have exactly five picks. They have not traded away or for any picks in this draft yet, but they could make moves this April to move up or down the board. PFF lists their needs as tight end, edge rusher, and defensive back and these simulators love to fill needs.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said that he was going to find competition for Anthony Richardson. Is the draft the place to find that competition? Let's find out in the PFF mock draft simulator.

The Colts fill a need on their defense in Round 1

The Colts do not make a trade in this simulation and use the 14th overall pick to fill a need. Marshall University edge rusher Mike Green is the pick, which will help solidify a defense that was terrible last year. He played 25 college games over two seasons and totaled 23 sacks and 53 hurries. Lou Anarumo gets a new important tool at number 14.

The next three picks in this simulation all fill a need for the Colts. The Falcons select Texas corner Jahdae Barron, the Cardinals take Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, and the Bengals take Michigan corner Will Johnson. They must be certain of this selection with so many great defenders available at 14.

More defense in the second round

The Colts are back on the clock at 45th overall. They were never going to take a quarterback in the first round after spending a top-five pick on Richardson a few years ago. Jaxson Dart is off the board here, as are Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. So Ballard swipes another defender by taking safety Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame.

Watts was a key piece of Notre Dame's defense during their run to the National Championship Game this winter. He played a remarkable 970 snaps in all 16 games for the Irish. Watts did not allow a touchdown and picked off six passes in one of the best seasons for a safety across college football. He is a worthy addition to their defense.

Anthony Richardson gets a new weapon

While the defense was one of their biggest issues last season, they need new weapons for Anthony Richardson, or whoever the quarterback is. Their wideout core is solid but a new tight end could unlock multiple parts of the offense. That is why the simulator takes Mason Taylor, LSU's tight end.

Taylor is a ‘jack of all trades, master of none' type of tight end. His PFF grades in blocking and receiving are both solid but not great. He could be a developmental piece for the Colts, who have Michael Pittman, Adonai Mitchell, and Josh Downs at wideout to attract defenses.

The Colts keep adding to the defense

Another draft pick and another defender for the Colts. With Ohio State quarterback Will Howard off the board, going to the Jets, they can't go that route once again. So they pivot to Kansas corner Cobee Bryant with the 116th overall pick. He was solid for the Jayhawks last year, allowing 25 receptions on 46 targets as a junior.

With the next pick in the NFL draft, the Falcons take Bryant's teammate, Mello Dotson, also a cornerback. This is another situation where the Colts could be embarrassed by who they decide to take. It is always easy to play armchair GM after the draft and this simulation gives Indy fans plenty of opportunity to do so.

Taking another shot at tight end

As we enter the fifth round, this is the part of the NFL Draft where teams are buying lottery tickets. If there is any way to shore up questionable positions on the roster, the Colts should take it. They do that with the 152nd overall pick, taking Georgia tight end

Benjamin Yurosek.

Yurosek was the second fiddle in the Georgia offense to Brock Bowers for his first two seasons. Given a chance to become a bigger part of the offense in 2024, his numbers actually declined. He racked up 15 catches on 20 targets for 185 yards in his final season. He is a blocking tight end who the Colts can develop alongside Taylor.

How did the Colts do in this 2025 NFL mock draft simulator?