It will be a huge matchup as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. This Chiefs-Jaguars Monday Night Football showdown will have many eyes on them. While the Jaguars look incredible after a 3-1 start, they have a tough test against the AFC champions. There are many ways they can win. However, there is a matchup they can exploit, especially if they can do it effectively.

Kansas City is currently a three-point favorite to beat Jacksonville, according to FanDuel. Despite the great start by the Jags, oddsmakers don't completely believe they can win this game. A lot has to go well for the Jaguars to take down the Chiefs. Although it may be difficult, the Jags can pull it off.

The Jaguars will look to take down the Chiefs and hand them their third loss. Here is a deep analysis of the teams, as well as the biggest matchup to exploit this weekend.

The Jaguars' journey so far

Despite Brian Thomas Jr. struggling with injuries and subpar play, and Travis Hunter struggling in general, the Jags are 3-1. Unsurprisingly, they have managed to grind out three victories thanks to a crippling defense. Arik Armstead has been the leader with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Additionally, Foyesade Oluoksin has been stellar, generating 15 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. The defense has nine interceptions, led by Devin Lloyd, who has three picks, including two last week.

The offense has not been awful. Instead, it has done just enough to win. Trevor Lawrence has passed for 845 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Of course, he has not had to do much because Travis Etienne Jr. has bounced back. Etienne has rushed 65 times for 394 yards and two touchdowns while catching six passes for 32 yards and another score. Tight end Brenton Strange leads all receivers with 19 catches for 182 yards, but has not scored yet.

However, the Jaguars lost Travon Walker for a few weeks, which could present an issue for this defense. Regardless, there is still enough talent to do a lot of damage.

Where the Chiefs are

Things didn't start well for the Chiefs. After losing their first two games, things looked really dire. But the Chiefs went into the Meadowlands and defeated the New York Giants. Then, the Chiefs demolished the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs are still an AFC contender and will look to make another statement this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes comes into this game as the team's leading passer and rusher. Currently, he has passed for 939 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception while also rushing 22 times for 130 yards and two scores. Isiah Pacheco has struggled, running 32 times for 127 yards and no rushing scores while catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. The offense has not had healthy receivers, either, and it has hurt them.

The defense has thrived over the last two weeks and looks to keep the momentum going. But their success against Jacksonville won't live or die with the defense. No, the offensive line has to take care of business, and that is what the Jaguars must exploit.

The biggest matchup for the Jaguars to exploit

The Chiefs' offensive line has had mixed results this season. In the season opener in Brazil, the line allowed two sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers. Then, they allowed two sacks again in Week 2, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles. The line allowed two more sacks against the New York Giants in Week 3 before allowing one in Week 4 against the Ravens.

Going into a deeper dive into the offensive line, each lineman has their own traits. Center Creed Humphrey is the best lineman and hikes the ball off to Mahomes with utter accuracy. Meanwhile, right guard Trey Smith has been solid, playing generally well throughout the season so far. Left tackle Josh Simmons is a rookie and has had an up-and-down season through four games. Likewise, left guard Kingley Suamataia has been average and is looking to improve.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor has been the weak link of the offensive line. So far, he has struggled with penalties, including six through his first two games. Taylor has a PFF grade of 45, a pass-blocking grade of 56.3, and a run-blocking grade of 43. That makes him very exploitable, especially against Josh Hines-Allen, one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

While Hines-Allen has not made much of a dent on the stat sheet this season, he has a golden opportunity to change that as he lines up against Taylor on Monday Night Football. If Taylor cannot block Hines-Allen, it may require assistance, which would open up an opportunity for another pass rusher, such as Armstead, who forced a fumble against Brock Purdy and the 49ers last week. Hines-Allen facing off against Taylor is a big mismatch, and the Jags have a chance to change the story.