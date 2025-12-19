The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't waiting until the offseason to lock down their most consistent playmaker. On Thursday, the team signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $60 million contract extension, keeping him in Duval through the 2028 season. The deal reportedly includes $40 million in guaranteed money, a solid commitment for a player who has transformed the offense since his midseason arrival.

General Manager James Gladstone made a savvy move at the trade deadline, sending a pair of 2026 draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Meyers. The trade was necessitated by a season-ending injury to rookie sensation Travis Hunter and struggles from youngsters Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown. Meyers has been exactly the stabilizing force quarterback Trevor Lawrence needed. Ranking this trade an A grade in the grand scheme of things for the Jaguars.

Since donning the teal and black, Meyers has recorded 27 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns in just six games. He showcased that reliability again in last week’s 48-20 blowout win over the New York Jets, snagging five catches for 71 yards. His ability to find soft spots in zone coverage was on full display, moving the chains and keeping the offense in rhythm.

At $20 million per year, Meyers is paid like a high-end No. 2 receiver, which fits his production perfectly. He isn't just a safety blanket; he’s a “superpower” in the words of his GM, rarely dropping passes and elevating teammates like running back Travis Etienne.

With the Jaguars sitting at 10-4 and pushing for a deep playoff run, this extension sends a clear message. They believe this core can win now. Meyers has been a perfect fit, and paying him market value to keep that chemistry intact is a no-brainer.