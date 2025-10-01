On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs improved their record to 2-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a resounding home win over the Baltimore Ravens. The game marked the return of Xavier Worthy to the lineup, and the Chiefs' offense looked much closer to the light show version of itself that fans have come to love over the years.

Next up for the Chiefs is a chance to get over the .500 mark against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have gotten off to an impressive start to the 2025 season in their own right, but could be dealing with a significant injury on Monday night when the two teams square off.

” Travon Walker's presence looms large for Jacksonville's meeting with the Chiefs. He saw a specialist this week over his wrist injury suffered Sunday,” reported EPSN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “I'm told Walker's injury won't be season-ending, but it could jeopardize his status Monday in what is suddenly a marquee showdown for teams coming off back-to-back wins.”

Fowler also noted that a “source classified Walker as ‘week-to-week’ post-consultation,” on X, formerly Twitter.

Walker is the former number one overall draft pick and figures to play a big role in how much the Chiefs are able to move the ball down the field if he is in the lineup.

A big opportunity for the Chiefs

After the Kansas City Chiefs' 0-2 start, it felt to some like the sky was falling as the team had lost three straight games, counting last year's Super Bowl demolition at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, as they always seem to do, the Chiefs have methodically gotten themselves together, helped by some injury returns and injuries to the squads they've faced off against.

The Chiefs are now only a couple of weeks out from getting back wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was suspended for the first six games of this season but figures to be Mahomes' number one target upon his return.

In any case, the Chiefs and Jaguars are slated to kick things off on Monday night at 8:15 PM ET from Jacksonville.