The Denver Broncos defense has been a buzzsaw lately, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph isn't taking this week's assignment lightly. Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Joseph drew a striking comparison between Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love.

Joseph, whose unit just terrorized Love in a physically punishing win last week, sees parallel challenges in facing Lawrence.

“They're both super talented. They're both really well-coached. That's what I instantly see with both offenses,” Joseph said on Thursday. “He's playing well. I mean, he's so talented as far as he can make every single throw. He has speed to outrun free runners. He can avoid free runners with, giving ground to gain ground.”

The comparison is fascinating given the timing. Last week, Joseph’s defense racked up 15 quarterback hits and three sacks against Love. Now, he sees the same “family of coaches” and “similar concepts” in Jacksonville, but with a quarterback who is arguably playing his best football of the season.

Lawrence is coming off a career-defining performance in a 48-20 demolition of the New York Jets, where he accounted for six total touchdowns. He dissected the Jets' secondary, completing 20 of 32 passes for 330 yards and five scores, while adding 51 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

“The last four weeks, he's been really hot, so it's going to be a challenge for us again,” Joseph admitted. “We like it. We love the challenges, and we're ready for it.”

While Joseph respects the talent, the comparison might also be a subtle warning. If Lawrence is “equal” to Love in style, the Broncos are hoping the result, a suffocating defensive win, remains the same. With Denver allowing just 18.6 points per game and riding an 11-game winning streak, Lawrence will need every bit of that “hot” streak to survive the Mile High pass rush.