The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era—again. After a frustrating stretch marked by regression on both sides of the ball, ownership finally hit the soft reset button. With a new general manager in James Gladstone and a new head coach in Liam Coen, Jacksonville is betting on bold leadership to revive a roster that has underachieved despite having a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. The early signs point to a front office and coaching staff unafraid to be aggressive. If the Jaguars truly want to accelerate their rebuild and remain competitive in a stacked AFC South, they need to double down on that approach with a couple more high-upside roster upgrades.

An Unfinished but Encouraging Offseason

The Jaguars' 2025 offseason is tough to fully evaluate because we simply don’t know what Gladstone and Coen will ultimately be in their roles. However, it was time for a change, and both leaders are making gutsy calls. Jacksonville made waves by moving up in the draft to land elite two-way talent Travis Hunter. He is a dynamic hybrid cornerback and wide receiver who could transform the team’s versatility. It was a swing-for-the-fences move that signals a willingness to take calculated risks in order to raise the team’s ceiling.

They’ve also begun trimming away some of the underwhelming acquisitions from the previous regime. The most surprising cut came when the team released tight end Evan Engram. His $19.48 million cap hit was deemed too high under the new management. Yes, the move saved the Jaguars close to $6 million in cap space. That said, it left a notable void on offense.

To patch other holes, Jacksonville brought in veterans Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw to help shore up a safety group that was the NFL’s worst in 2024. Those additions won’t singlehandedly fix the secondary, but they’re a step in the right direction.

Now, with some flexibility in cap space and a clear willingness to be active, the Jaguars should explore the trade market. Two names that stand out as ideal fits—both from a roster need and value standpoint—are cornerback Jaire Alexander and tight end Michael Mayer.

Trade Target 1: Jaire Alexander

There’s no sugarcoating it: acquiring Jaire Alexander carries some risk. Recall that he was one of the most respected cornerbacks in the league just a couple of seasons ago. However, injuries and inconsistency have raised questions about whether he can return to his All-Pro form. Still, the Jaguars are in a spot where risks might be necessary. This is especially true with the Houston Texans quickly pulling away in the division arms race.

Alexander’s 2024 season was his worst as a pro. As such, Green Bay might be open to a deal if the right offer comes through. This is where the Jaguars should pounce. At his best, Alexander is a lockdown corner capable of shadowing top receivers and playing at an elite level in both man and zone coverage. Pairing him with Tyson Campbell could give Jacksonville one of the more talented and versatile outside corner duos in the AFC.

There’s also an under-the-radar connection worth noting here. Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville’s new defensive coordinator, spent 2024 with the Packers. That means he has firsthand insight into Alexander’s current form, practice habits, and locker room fit. If Campanile signs off, this deal makes even more sense and could help fast-track the defensive rebuild.

Financially, Jacksonville can make it work. With Engram off the books and a relatively clean cap sheet moving forward, the team has room to take on Alexander’s deal. If he regains form, he’s a Pro Bowl-level steal. If not, the team can reassess after a year—but the potential payoff is too good to ignore.

Trade Target 2: Michael Mayer

The Jaguars need to find a reliable, cost-effective solution at tight end after releasing Engram. They won’t find a better blend of age, talent, and affordability than Michael Mayer. The 23-year-old former second-round pick has had a decent start to his career—48 catches for 460 yards across two seasons on just 72 targets. Yet, he’s been buried on the depth chart behind Brock Bowers. Of course, the latter exploded with a 112-catch, 1,194-yard season in 2024.

Bowers isn’t going anywhere, and the Raiders know it. That leaves Mayer in a backup role with limited long-term upside in Las Vegas. For Jacksonville, though, he represents a tremendous value opportunity. Still on his rookie deal and under team control for two more seasons, Mayer can give Coen a dependable safety valve over the middle.

As a pass-catcher, Mayer has good hands. He has strong route-running fundamentals and the frame to block when needed. He doesn’t need to be a gamebreaker—just a steady, high-IQ contributor who understands his role. That’s exactly the kind of weapon the Jaguars’ offense needs right now. They need someone to keep the chains moving and keep defenses honest between the numbers.

If the Raiders are willing to deal Mayer for a future mid-round pick—and they might, considering their Bowers-centric offense—Jacksonville should be all over it.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Jaguars don’t need a total overhaul. They have the quarterback. They have a promising coaching staff. The Jags have added top-tier talent in the draft. However, what they still lack is proven, affordable playmaking depth at key spots. That’s where Jaire Alexander and Michael Mayer come in.

Adding Alexander would signal to the locker room—and the rest of the league—that the Jaguars believe their defense can be feared again. Trading for Mayer would stabilize a crucial position and give Trevor Lawrence another reliable option as he continues his development.

These are not luxury trades—they’re strategic, realistic moves that could significantly raise Jacksonville’s floor and ceiling. In a division where Houston is surging and Indianapolis is rising, the Jaguars can’t afford to play it safe. If Gladstone and Coen truly want to usher in a new era of winning football in Jacksonville, it’s time to go all-in.