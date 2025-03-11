The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of work to do during the 2025 NFL offseason. Jacksonville has already made some big moves this year, replacing Doug Pederson with offensive guru Liam Coen at head coach. The Jaguars also made a bold move by firing GM Trent Baalke and replacing him with the young James Gladstone.

Now that the new Jaguars regime is in order, the team can start adding talent around QB Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville has already made a flurry of moves to upgrade both sides of the football. The Jaguars made several moves to start NFL free agency, most notably adding CB Jourdan Lewis, WR Dyami Brown, and guard Patrick Mekari. Jacksonville also added more depth player at tight end, on the offensive line, and in the defensive secondary.

The Jaguars may make some additional moves in free agency. However, they'll make their most impactful additions in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have 10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the fifth overall pick.

But which players might the Jaguars target in April's draft?

Below we will explore who the Jaguars may select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Jaguars beef up their defensive line with multiple picks in 2025 mock draft

Here is a complete breakdown of Jacksonville's selections before we dive into the pick-by-pick analysis.

DT Mason Graham – Michigan – fifth overall pick

DT Darius Alexander – Toledo – 36th overall pick

EDGE Kyle Kennard – South Carolina – 70th overall pick

T Marcus Mbow – Purdue – 88th overall pick

RB Devin Neal – Kansas – 106th overall pick

LB Jack Kiser – Notre Dame – 125th overall pick

EDGE Tyler Batty – BYU – 143rd overall pick

The Jaguars make a somewhat chalky pick in the first round, selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Graham is a dominant three-technique who excels at collapsing the pocket and getting after the quarterback. He is expected to be picked in the top 10, with many analysts assuming that he will fall no further than Jacksonville.

Graham does not have ideal measurables, but his strong instincts, quickness, and tenacity more than make up for it. He will become a day one starter for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars invest another premium pick in a defensive tackle, using their second-round pick on Toledo's Darius Alexander.

Alexander is a strong defensive tackle who can hold up in run defense and get after the quarterback. There is a lot to like about Alexander, though none of his production or physical traits will blow you away compared to other prospects.

Most draft analysts view Alexander as a project who could develop into a better player with proper coaching. As a rookie, he projects as a rotational player on the defensive line. Thankfully, the Jaguars have players like DaVon Hamilton and Maason Smith who can start ahead of him.

Next, the Jaguars add depth at edge rusher with South Carolina's Kyle Kennard.

Kennard's biggest weapon is his speed. Keenard is also a project, though he boasts enough speed and pass rush acumen to earn a role as a third-down specialist as a rookie. He does not need to do much in 2025 thanks to Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

The Jaguars address the offensive line with Marcus Mbow.

Mbow boasts positional versatility, giving the Jaguars options on where to play him. He played two seasons at right guard before kicking over to right tackle for the 2024 season. Mbow is an athletic offensive lineman who has great instincts and the speed to get where he needs to be ASAP. He projects as an intriguing swing tackle at worst with some impressive upside. I think Jacksonville got him at a bargain in the third round.

The Jaguars also add Kansas running back Devin Neal. One of the best parts of Neal's resume is his steady level of production throughout his collegiate career. Neal has never put up fewer than 700 rushing yards per season.

He does not boast impressive measurables, but Neal is a smart running back who will take whatever an opposing defense gives him. As such, he projects as a backup running back who could work well as part of a committee.

The Jaguars pick up a pair of depth players with their final selections of this five-round mock.

Kiser will enter the NFL at 25 years old and projects as primarily a special teamer. He comes from a football family and has strong instincts, but is not an exceptional athlete.

The Jaguars also take a chance at an older rookie in Tyler Batty. He has impressive character and is a solid athlete. However, most analysts agree there is a low chance that he has a long NFL career due to his limited athleticism.