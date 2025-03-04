New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has a mountain of work ahead of him. Jacksonville is one of several NFL franchises struggling to find success in the game today. The Jaguars fired their head coach and general manager, after a very disappointing 2024 season. The team finished with four wins in the campaign.
Jacksonville is projected to be picking defensive tackle Mason Graham at fifth overall, per ESPN's latest mock draft. ESPN writer Jordan Reid believes Graham fits into the team's strategy to draft players who can contribute right away.
Gladstone is the new GM in Jacksonville, and one of the youngest general managers in the league. The Jaguars also have a new head coach in Liam Coen.
“We're going to elevate the floor of the roster immediately,” Gladstone said when he was hired, per the team. “We look forward to injecting this ecosystem with some intangible elements that Liam and I both covet.
“That's rooted in things like mental and physical toughness, just elevating the floor of the roster and at the same time leaning into the guys that we have and knowing that we can put them in some good spots to really showcase their capacity and their attributes.”
The NFL Draft begins on April 24.
James Gladstone wants to fix the Jaguars….and he needs to
Gladstone has expressed continued support for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence since he became general manager. The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a massive contract extension before the 2024 season.
Gladstone says strengthening the offensive line is something he wants to focus on in the draft.
“Where it stands right now, I think we'll prioritize positions that really are across the front both offensively and defensively and those that put points on the board,” he added. “That's where my mind goes when you ask a question like that. Beyond it, we'll continue to round out.”
Gladstone's comments also include adding depth to the defensive line, so it makes sense to add Graham. Graham is a very talented defensive lineman who played his college football at Michigan. In 2024, he posted 24 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.
“Graham gives Jacksonville a building block who can immediately improve one of the league's worst defenses. The Jaguars were 31st in yards allowed per play (5.9) and last in turnovers forced (nine),” writes ESPN's Jordan Reid in his mock draft analysis.
Jaguars fans are hoping Gladstone can immediately find the right combination of guys. Jacksonville has yet to win a Super Bowl in its franchise history. The team's last AFC playoffs appearance was in 2022.