New Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has a mountain of work ahead of him. Jacksonville is one of several NFL franchises struggling to find success in the game today. The Jaguars fired their head coach and general manager, after a very disappointing 2024 season. The team finished with four wins in the campaign.

Jacksonville is projected to be picking defensive tackle Mason Graham at fifth overall, per ESPN's latest mock draft. ESPN writer Jordan Reid believes Graham fits into the team's strategy to draft players who can contribute right away.

Gladstone is the new GM in Jacksonville, and one of the youngest general managers in the league. The Jaguars also have a new head coach in Liam Coen.

“We're going to elevate the floor of the roster immediately,” Gladstone said when he was hired, per the team. “We look forward to injecting this ecosystem with some intangible elements that Liam and I both covet.