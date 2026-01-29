Jeff Halfey brings Green Bay Packers representation over to the Miami Dolphins. He's adding to it through an intriguing ex-offensive coordinator addition.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano revealed who will join Hafley's first Miami staff on Thursday.

“Sources say Nathaniel Hackett will join Jeff Hafley’s coaching staff in Miami as QBs coach,” Graziano posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

That's right — the longtime offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and ex-Denver Broncos head coach is Miami bound. This time to work alongside Tua Tagovailoa despite uncertainty there.

What Jeff Hafley's Dolphins staff looks like so far

Six NFL teams hunted down Hafley for their openings before he settled on Miami.

Is Hafley reshaping the Dolphins in the image of the Packers, though?

Hackett is already one past Green Bay guy on board. But the incoming QB coach and Hafley aren't alone on the past Packers' representation.

Wendel Davis leaves his defensive quality control role at Green Bay for Miami. Sean Duggan (linebackers coach) and Ryan Downard (defensive backs) are also joining the 2026 staff in Miami as defensive coordinator and secondary coach, respectively, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Hafley will aim to rebuild Miami into a playoff contender post Mike McDaniel. The predecessor became the first Dolphins head coach since Dave Wannstedt to lead back-to-back postseason runs.

But McDaniel parted ways with Miami following the disastrous 7-10 campaign of this past season. McDaniel never won a playoff game either with the franchise. He's since joined Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers staff as their new offensive coordinator.