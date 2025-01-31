The Jacksonville Jaguars finally took care of an important position for Liam Coen. The new head coach now has his first defensive coordinator for 2025. And it's someone new to the role of DC.

Coen and the Jaguars are bringing in linebackers coach Anthony Campanile from the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday night. Campanile and the Jags have agreed to terms on a new deal, Pelissero added. But he's more than new to Jacksonville.

“It’s the first NFL DC job for Campanile, who most recently was Green Bay’s linebackers coach/running game coordinator,” Pelissero posted on X.

Coen got introduced as the new Jaguars head coach on Monday. The new Jaguars head coach promised a “savage” attitude for the team moving forward. Now Coen has his first leader of the defense.

Background on Liam Coen's new Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

Campanile is leaving a defense that ranked fifth against yards and sixth in scoring defense. Green Bay ranked seventh against the run too with Campanile serving as run game coordinator. He's also drifting away from a playoff qualifier to help build the Jaguars with Coen.

Quay Walker emerged under Campanile's coaching. The 24-year-old linebacker delivered a career-high nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage while leading the Packers with 102 tackles. Rookie second round selection Edgerrin Cooper also thrived under Campanile — delivering a team-high 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Campanile will be a one-and-done for the Packers. He arrived to the franchise via the Miami Dolphins. Campanile coached 2020 to 2023 down in South Beach. He worked with both Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel with Miami, going to the playoffs with the latter in '22 and '23.

The 42-year-old started out at the high school level for coaching. He served as linebackers coach for his alma mater Fair Lawn High in New Jersey in 2006. Campanile played his high school football there before playing safety and LB at Rutgers from 2001 to 2004.

He later joined Don Bosco Prep in 2007 as the team's defensive coordinator. Campanile returned to his college alma mater in 2012 as a defensive assistant, then worked as tight ends and wide receiver's coach until 2015. Boston College and Michigan represent his next two stops before jumping to the NFL.