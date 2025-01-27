The Jacksonville Jaguars are turning to a new identity under Liam Coen. Jacksonville will attempt to break out of its current string of underachieving campaigns with Coen at the helm. But he's got a strong idea for what type of identity he wants in Duval County.

Coen's words during his introductory press conference is bound to get fans, or current Jaguar players, to run through a brick wall for him. Coen dove into the “savage” idea he has Monday, per Florida Times-Union reporter Demetrius Harvey.

“I want savages. We want to be savages. That physical mindset,” Coen began.

He not only wants this mindset for his team, but he wants his opponents to see the savage side of the Jaguars.

“When our opponents turn on the tape, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle?” Coen asked.

Liam Coen presents another strong Jaguars idea

“Fundamentally sound, attacking, situational masters, and tough,” Coen shared during his presser.

Coen established himself as a bright young offensive mind across the league. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 offense ranked third in total yards and fourth in scoring. The Bucs reclaimed the NFC South with the vaunted offensive spearheading their latest division championship.

Jacksonville originally appeared to be out on Coen. The Bucs reportedly were set to sign Coen to a blockbuster new contract extension. That news helped lead to Trent Baalke's firing as general manager of Jacksonville. However, Coen re-entered the Jaguars' picture after the Baalke dismissal.

Coen went on to accept the Jaguars' deal to become head coach — agreeing to a reported $12 million contract. The new Jaguars coach already plans to call the plays for the offense. But he gets to work with Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence and perennial 1,000-yard rusher Travis Etienne. Coen also has star rookie Brian Thomas Jr. to create plays for. The new HC previously worked with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans in Tampa and Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams.

But Coen's big vision once again? For the Jacksonville players to channel their own Jaguar and become savages on the field. They'll aim to do just that in a division now getting dominated by the Houston Texans for the past two seasons.