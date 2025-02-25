The new general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars wants the NFL to know how good his team can be. Jaguars manager James Gladstone says that his quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to only get better.

“I don't think we've seen the best of Trevor. I'm really excited to get a chance to work with him, support him, and really bring the tools that he has in his arsenal to life,” Gladstone said ahead of the NFL Combine, per the Florida-Times Union.

Gladstone says that helping Lawrence includes adding guys on the offensive line. It's an area that the team is expected to address with free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

“I think it starts by the protection. Making sure that he feels like he has as much time to work with as possible, and also that he's comfortable with his pass catchers,” Gladstone added. “He's going to feel that change both in the operation schematically and then the personnel that we invite in.”

Gladstone takes over as GM of a team that's struggling. Jacksonville replaced both their general manager and head coach, following a 4-13 season in 2024. Liam Coen is the new head coach of the Jaguars, replacing Doug Pederson.

Jaguars have some areas to fix moving forward

Gladstone will have his hands full this offseason trying to fix the Jaguars. Jacksonville struggled both on offense and defense last season, ultimately ending the Pederson tenure.

The Jaguars do have something to build around in Lawrence. The team needs him to produce, as the quarterback signed a massive contract extension last offseason with the franchise. In 2024, Lawrence was banged up and had career-lows with his stats.

Lawrence threw for just 2,045 passing yards during the season. He finished the campaign with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those numbers need to be much closer to what he did in 2022. That season, the Jaguars made the playoffs as Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards.

Lawrence will have a new head coach to work with. Coen got his first NFL head coaching job this offseason. He served as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, working as an offensive coordinator.

The new Jaguars GM thinks the defense will also be getting new players.

“We'll be an urgent and explosive bunch on defense,” Gladstone said, per Yahoo Sports. “It'll certainly be a shift from what our fans probably saw last year.”

The NFL Combine provides the first opportunity for the new Jaguars management to find possible players. NFL's combine starts on Thursday and runs through March 2.