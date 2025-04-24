As of now, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 5 overall pick in tonight's NFL Draft. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes the Jaguars could be set to take a leap in the draft order.

While Rapoport said he thinks Travis Hunter will be the second overall pick, he isn't sure the Cleveland Browns, who currently hold that pick, will be the one to take Hunter off of the board. Specifically, he mentioned the Jaguars as a possible team to trade up for Hunter.

“The #Jaguars, poised to explore a bold move, are the team to watch heading into tonight,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a video of him discussing the matter on ‘The Rich Eisen Show' earlier today.

Rapoport did say, though, that it would take quite a bit for the Jaguars to trade from No. 5 to No. 2, but reiterated that the Jaguars do not want to be passive.

“If the Jaguars are going to do something bold, if they're going to do something — I was told the Jaguars are not going to be timid. I know [Los Angeles Rams general manager] Les Snead, and [Jaguars GM] James Gladstone learned from Les. It's like anytime you hear a Rams rumor, [it's] probably true because they will consider all the things. And I get the sense James Gladstone is kind of the same. So I think they're at least considering it.”

The #Jaguars, poised to explore a bold move, are the team to watch heading into tonight. https://t.co/QW9dKEnYzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jacksonville, unlike many of the top teams in the draft, is not in the market for a quarterback after signing former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract extension last June. The team has many other areas to upgrade, though, and Hunter could potentially kill two proverbial birds with one stone.

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy while displaying a unique ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback, and he has made it clear that he wants the opportunity to similarly make an impact on offense and defense in the NFL. If the Jaguars stand pat at No. 5, however, they will almost certainly not be able to select Hunter.

Most mock drafts are projecting Jacksonville selects either Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, but things could change very quickly if the Jaguars or another team decides to trade up.