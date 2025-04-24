The Jacksonville Jaguars either will hand Trevor Lawrence a weapon, or Josh Hines-Allen defensive help Thursday. The former gets addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft, one insider says. And will come down to either Ashton Jeanty or Tetairoa McMillan.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network revealed the intel Wednesday. He's anticipating Lawrence will land a dynamic new teammate. Plus hand new head coach Liam Coen a brand new option to draw plays for.

“Based on everything I’ve heard from talking to people around the league, the expectation is the Jaguars will pick either Jeanty or Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan here,” Jeremiah said.

But which standout offensive player gets the nod?

“I’ll go with the higher-rated player on my board,” Jeremiah said.

Jeanty is the prospect. The Heisman Trophy finalist is his No. 3 ranked prospect. Jacksonville can shake up the draft still, though. The Jaguars are expected to attempt trading up to No. 2 on Thursday, according to NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Better Jaguars fit between Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan

Jeanty is surfacing as a late top five pick. The Broncos legend would become the highest drafted RB since Saquon Barkley at No. 2 to the New York Giants. Barkley arrived to the Big Apple in the 2018 class.

Jacksonville finds itself needing to reset the backfield. The Jags fell to 26th overall in the ground attack. Even perennial 1,000-yard rusher Travis Etienne struggled — netting only 558 yards and two touchdowns through 15 games. Etienne is rising as a trade possibility ahead of the draft. His contract expires in 2026.

Tank Bigsby led the way with 766 rushing yards. Ironically, he started only one game but saw action in 16 total contests. Bigsby becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Etienne's and Bigsby's future increases Jeanty's potential to land here

The Arizona star wideout perplexed fans and scouts with his Pro Day 40-yard dash time. But teams are still fawning over his 6-foot-4 frame and penchant for touchdowns. Coen can attempt to pair him with last year's top rookie Brian Thomas.