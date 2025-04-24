The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 5 overall pick. It gives the franchise a chance to land a special talent for first-year head coach Liam Coen and first-year general manager James Gladstone. However, the rumor mill suggests the franchise may be aggressive at the beginning of the draft.

During a segment on the NFL Network, insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero shined a light on the Jaguars as a team that could attempt to trade up to the Cleveland Browns' pick at No. 2. Rapoport claims fans should “keep an eye on the Jaguars,” but Pelissero doesn't believe the Browns will give up that pick, as he assumes they want to draft Colorado star Travis Hunter.

“Let me throw you a little bit of a curveball. My understanding is the Jaguars will not be timid. They're gonna be bold, they're going to do it in a way that James Gladstone's mentor, I guess you could say, Les Snead, and be bold. Could the Jaguars try to move up from five to, I don't know, let's say two?”

Jacksonville had quite a disappointing season in 2024 that led to the firing of Doug Pederson as head coach and Trent Baalke as general manager. Under a new regime with Coen and Gladstone leading the way, the Jaguars could potentially make a big move to add one of the few blue-chip prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft to the roster.

If a trade is made, it will likely come during the draft when it kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday night. It's not entirely clear what the Jaguars would have to give up to move up to a position to potentially acquire Hunter, or even Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, as Rapoport assumes. But it may cost the team a ton of draft capital to persuade the Browns or the New York Giants into giving up their picks.

In terms of roster building, Hunter would likely be a fantastic selection for Jacksonville. The offense already has a bright spot at wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., who emerged as a star with quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball. Either way, the Jaguars could put themselves in a position to acquire another stud wideout for Lawrence while simultaneously landing a stud cornerback as well.