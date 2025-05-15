May 15, 2025 at 10:29 AM ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future. Jacksonville brought in Liam Coen as its next head coach and paired him with GM James Gladstone. The pair quickly went to work upgrading the team, including a bold move to acquire Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars received some help from a local celebrity to announce their 2025 schedule.

Ashton Hall, the fitness influencer who went viral for his morning routine, helped the Jaguars announce their 2025 schedule on Wednesday.

The NFL released the entire 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday night, which prompted NFL teams to role out a series of videos like this one.

Jacksonville is not simply trying to capitalize off Hall's viral video.

Hall is a former football player himself, even playing at First Coast High School in Jacksonville. That makes him the perfect person to do a schedule release video.

Hall also went on to play college football at Alcorn State.

Rating the Jaguars' 2025 schedule after NFL schedule release

Now that the entire 2025 NFL schedule has been released, it is time to break it down.

How did the NFL schedule makers treat the Jaguars this year?

When it comes to primetime and nationally-televised games, the Jaguars did not get much love from the NFL. Jacksonville will play in one primetime game (Monday Night Football on Week 5 against Kansas City) and one international game (Week 7 against the Rams at Wembley Stadium in London).

Jaguars fans are used to international games in London, so Monday Night Football is practically all the exposure the NFL gave Jacksonville this year.

Jacksonville has a Week 8 bye, which is pretty ideal. That is roughly in the middle of the regular season, making it a good time to get some rest.

Finally, the Jaguars have a tough start to the season. Jacksonville has a winnable Week 1 matchup against Carolina. After that, the Jaguars play the Bengals, Texans, 49ers, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Rams before their bye week.

The Jaguars will be in rough shape if they cannot manage at least one or two wins in that stretch following Week 1.