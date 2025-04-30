The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some interesting moves during the offseason, with none being bigger than when they traded up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select two-way superstar Travis Hunter. In the wake of the draft, though, the team is still making moves, with their latest decision on linebacker Devin Lloyd catching the attention of fans.

The Jaguars selected Lloyd with the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he has become a crucial piece of their defense. And yet, that wasn't enough for Jacksonville's front office to commit to him past the upcoming 2025 campaign, as the team decided to not pick up his fifth-year option in his rookie deal, meaning Lloyd could hit free agency as soon as next offseason.

“The Jaguars are not picking up the fifth-year option for linebacker Devin Lloyd, per source. He is now set to hit 2026 free agency. Lloyd was productive last season with 113 tackles, two sacks, one interception and four pass deflections,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Devin Lloyd's future with Jaguars suddenly up in the air

Lloyd has been a tackling machine at heart of the Jaguars defense, as he's racked up at least 110 tackles in each of his first three seasons. In 2024, Lloyd picked up 113 tackles while also recording an interception, two sacks, four passes batted, and a fumble forced. While his coverage metrics aren't great, Lloyd is a key piece for Jacksonville, which is why this is such a surprising decision.

Of course, the two sides could still hammer out a contract extension before Lloyd hits the open market next offseason, but with a new regime taking over the front office, he simply may not be a part of their future plans. For now, Lloyd remains a big part of the Jaguars defense, but whether or not that will remain true beyond the 2025 campaign is suddenly up in the air.