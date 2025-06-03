With OTAs fully underway, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not stopped improving their offseason roster. Their latest additions came in the form of receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

The Jaguars signed Irwin and Smoot on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Details of the deals have yet to be released, but the veterans appear to join the team on training camp deals.

Irwin, 29, joins the team after spending his first five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad late in the 2024 season, but was released early in the offseason. Irwin has never been more than a backup in his career, but he provides a veteran voice in a young position group.

Smoot, 30, rejoins the team after one season with the Buffalo Bills. A former third-round pick, Smoot previously played for the Jaguars from 2017 to 2023. Given his history with the franchise, Smoot rejoins former teammates Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker in Jacksonville's pass-rushing unit.

Despite their experience, Smoot and Irwin face an uphill battle to make the Jaguars' final 52-man roster. Receiver and defensive end are Jacksonville's two most loaded position groups, with a healthy mix of veteran and young talent.

Jaguars' Trenton Irwin, Dawuane Smoot add veteran guidance

However, given their experience, the Jaguars value Smoot and Irwin's leadership. Irwin, in particular, becomes the team's most experienced receiver. After drafting Travis Hunter, Jacksonville's pass-catching corps is not short on talent, but the room is full of young players. Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington prepare for their second and third seasons, respectively. Dyami Brown joins the team after completing his rookie deal with the Washington Commanders.

The Jaguars' defensive line is much more experienced, especially with Hines-Allen and Walker leading the way. The team also added former Super Bowl winner Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency, adding to the team's depth. However, nobody on the current roster has been with the team longer than Smoot. Though he is only in his first season back, only a handful of players have played more games in a Jacksonville uniform than Smoot has.