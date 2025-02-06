The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new offensive coordinator, hiring Minnesota Vikings assistant Grant Udinski to lead their offense. At just 29 years old, Udinski has quickly climbed the coaching ranks and now steps into a major role under new head coach Liam Coen.

“Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy, and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville,” Coen said in a statement. “He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization, and we can’t wait to have him lead our offense.”

Jaguars hired Vikings assistant QB coach Grant Udinski as their offensive coordinator.” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite his rapid rise, Udinski’s journey to this moment has been anything but conventional. Six years ago, he was living in his car in a Walmart parking lot while beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Baylor under then-head coach Matt Rhule. His dedication and relentless work ethic have helped him earn a reputation as one of the brightest young minds in the NFL.

The Jaguars are putting their offense in the hands of Grant Udinski

Udinski spent the past three seasons with the Vikings, starting as assistant to the head coach before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and adding assistant offensive coordinator to his title in 2024. He played a key role in revitalizing Sam Darnold’s career last season, helping the veteran quarterback set career highs in completion percentage (66.2%), passing yards (4,319), and touchdowns (35). The Vikings finished with a 14-2 record, ranking ninth in the NFL in scoring (25.4 PPG) and sixth in passing offense (237.8 YPG).

Udinski’s influence on the Vikings' offense did not go unnoticed. He interviewed for multiple offensive coordinator jobs this offseason, including with the Texans, Seahawks, and Buccaneers, before ultimately landing in Jacksonville.

While Udinski will hold the OC title, Coen has already announced that he will call plays for the Jaguars in 2025. This structure mirrors Udinski’s experience in Minnesota, where he worked under head coach Kevin O’Connell, a key branch of the Sean McVay coaching tree.

“He's got such an unbelievable understanding, from his background on offense and defense, and his sheer football stamina is something I really admire,” O’Connell told The Star-Tribune in November 2024. “I joke with him all the time, ‘Nobody loves football like you, man.’ His mind never really wanders from it.”

Udinski’s hiring represents a shift for the Jaguars as they look to revamp an offense that struggled with consistency in 2024. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence entering a critical season, Udinski’s expertise in developing quarterbacks will be key to Jacksonville’s success.

From sleeping in a Walmart parking lot to becoming one of the NFL’s youngest offensive coordinators, Udinski’s story is a testament to perseverance. Now, he’ll look to bring that same determination and innovation to Jacksonville, helping the Jaguars take the next step in their offensive evolution.