Despite missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes for 2025 after hiring Liam Coen as their new head coach. And while the Jaguars’ offense will have a new look under Coen, the former Buccaneers OC says the team has no intention of moving on from Travis Etienne Jr..

Coen called the trade rumors swirling around Etienne this offseason “absolutely inaccurate,” per Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union.

“Everything we've asked him to do, he's done at a good clip for us. I mean, the ability in the screen game, to hand him jet sweeps. His vision, so far, in the run game has been good. He's done everything we've asked him to do, and more. There's been a consistency,” Coen added.

Travis Etienne set to return for fifth season with Jaguars

The Jaguars selected Etienne 25th overall in the 2021 draft. The team took quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in that same draft, pairing the former Clemson teammates together in Jacksonville.

While Etienne missed the entirety of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, he proved durable over the next two years. Etienne played all 17 games and cracked 1,000 yards rushing in both 2022 and 2023.

However, last season, the 26-year-old running back languished in Jacksonville. Etienne had just 150 carries for 558 yards and two touchdowns as he took a back seat to fellow RB Tank Bigsby.

Now entering the fifth and final year of his contract, trade rumors involving the Jaguars back persist. And those rumors were only fueled when Jacksonville took Virginia Tech rusher Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

Of course, the Jaguars’ most high-profile draft decision was selecting WR/CB Travis Hunter second overall after trading up into the Cleveland Browns spot. With Hunter joining fellow wideouts Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown and Tuten joining Bigsby, Jacksonville’s offense is looking strong with or without Etienne.

If the team doesn’t intend to sign Etienne to an extension, it would make sense to get something for him before letting him walk after the season. But, apparently, Coen likes what he sees. Although, you can’t always believe everything the new Jaguars HC says.