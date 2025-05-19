With the anticipation of Travis Hunter making his Jacksonville Jaguars debut this upcoming season, the one player on the team who looks to make a full connection with him is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the Jaguars' plan for Hunter in his two-way ability remains to be seen, Lawrence speaks on what he has seen in his first impressions of the second overall pick.

There's no doubt Jacksonville believes Hunter is a blue-chip prospect as the team traded up to get him, and Lawrence has already seen what talent the Colorado football product has, including the amount of “juice” or energy he brings.

“Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day,” Lawrence said via the team's YouTube page. “A lot of energy. I love it. Good Energy, always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. And like I said, high motor, can just go. It's like a kid, just runs around all day. He doesn't get tired, it seems like. So you can't have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself.”

“Ball skills, run after the catch,” Lawrence continued. “He's very explosive. Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. You know, he's he's impressive to watch, and we've gotten to connect a couple times. It's only gonna keep getting better and better. You know, we've only worked together for a couple days now, so we got some time to really dial in on the details.”

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Travis Hunter and his two-way ability

Related Jacksonville Jaguars NewsArticle continues below
NFL schedule release, Sabrina Carpenter
Jaguars’ home games announced with intimate Sabrina Carpenter ‘positions’
Patrons wait in line to enter Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars fans got a chance to see the new head coach speak and give a warm welcome at the stadium.
‘Ice bowl’ influencer helps Jaguars announce 2025 NFL schedule
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
49ers hosting ex-Bills, Jaguars weapon on visit
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks to his lane during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.
© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While some believe the new Jaguars star in Hunter is a lock for Rookie of the Year, Lawrence breaks down what it will be like for the receiver and cornerback to balance the two positions.

“You work around all that,” Lawrence said. “You get as many reps as you can, you talk as much as possible, not just out here, but after seven-on-seven team reps. If I see how he did something, I think he can do it a little different, or if he likes to do things a certain way, he can kind of voice that to me, you know, both of those things.”

“And then in the building, in the meeting room, watching tape, installing, talking about kind of what I'm looking for, what coaches are looking for on certain concepts just to get him up to speed,” Lawrence continued. “Because obviously he's learning a new system, and he's super talented, really smart, but it takes some time to learn the system, so we're trying to just get him up to speed. And so he can go and play fast and free and not have to think about it.”

Jacksonville opens the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.