With the anticipation of Travis Hunter making his Jacksonville Jaguars debut this upcoming season, the one player on the team who looks to make a full connection with him is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the Jaguars' plan for Hunter in his two-way ability remains to be seen, Lawrence speaks on what he has seen in his first impressions of the second overall pick.

There's no doubt Jacksonville believes Hunter is a blue-chip prospect as the team traded up to get him, and Lawrence has already seen what talent the Colorado football product has, including the amount of “juice” or energy he brings.

“Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day,” Lawrence said via the team's YouTube page. “A lot of energy. I love it. Good Energy, always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. And like I said, high motor, can just go. It's like a kid, just runs around all day. He doesn't get tired, it seems like. So you can't have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself.”

“Ball skills, run after the catch,” Lawrence continued. “He's very explosive. Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. You know, he's he's impressive to watch, and we've gotten to connect a couple times. It's only gonna keep getting better and better. You know, we've only worked together for a couple days now, so we got some time to really dial in on the details.”

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Travis Hunter and his two-way ability

While some believe the new Jaguars star in Hunter is a lock for Rookie of the Year, Lawrence breaks down what it will be like for the receiver and cornerback to balance the two positions.

“You work around all that,” Lawrence said. “You get as many reps as you can, you talk as much as possible, not just out here, but after seven-on-seven team reps. If I see how he did something, I think he can do it a little different, or if he likes to do things a certain way, he can kind of voice that to me, you know, both of those things.”

“And then in the building, in the meeting room, watching tape, installing, talking about kind of what I'm looking for, what coaches are looking for on certain concepts just to get him up to speed,” Lawrence continued. “Because obviously he's learning a new system, and he's super talented, really smart, but it takes some time to learn the system, so we're trying to just get him up to speed. And so he can go and play fast and free and not have to think about it.”

Jacksonville opens the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.