Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter is already impressing NFL fans, before playing an official snap. Hunter made a pick at Jaguars OTAs that caused Pat McAfee to freak out in a positive way.

“Holy s***,” McAfee posted to X, formerly Twitter, after seeing video of Hunter make a circus catch. It resulted in an interception.

Travis Hunter making a crazy play at DB 🤯🔥 (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/AVxW9yFGBg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hunter was selected second overall by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jacksonville traded with the Cleveland Browns to move up and select Hunter.

The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to get snaps with both the Jacksonville offense and defense in the 2025 season. Last year at the Colorado football program, Hunter posted 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hunter made a name for himself on defense for Colorado as well. He had four interceptions in 2024, to go with 35 total tackles. That included 24 solo stops.

Jaguars fans also have to be excited seeing this video go viral. Jacksonville finished 4-13 during the 2024 NFL season, and the team is looking for improvement.

The Jaguars have high hopes for Travis Hunter in 2025

There's a lot of change in the air for the Jaguars. The team has a young new general manager in James Gladstone, who shocked several people in the NFL by making the trade to go get Hunter. Gladstone said to the press before the NFL Draft that he wanted to find targets for his quarterback. That's just what he did.

Jacksonville also has a new head coach for this coming season, after parting ways with Doug Pederson. Liam Coen is the new man in charge for the Jaguars. He previously was an assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coen is also impressed with his young rookie.

“You can definitely see how natural it is for him, still learning, still growing, still trying to learn the calls as much as possible,” Coen said, per the Florida Times-Union. “But when you see him just in the actual seven on and team setting, he doesn’t look out of place by any means.”

Coen jokingly thinks that his offensive and defensive assistants are going to be fighting over Hunter's services.

“[Secondary coach Ron Milus] came up to me after practice and said, ‘Can we have him more,'” Coen added.

Jaguars minicamp begins on June 10.