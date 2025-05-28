The Jacksonville Jaguars will be one of the more exciting NFL teams to watch this fall. Jacksonville made an aggressive move this offseason, trading up for superstar Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter will be the first two-way player in the NFL in more than 30 years, which should draw every NFL fan's attention.

The Jaguars will now get an extensive look at Travis Hunter during organized team activities (OTAs). Head coach Liam Coen explained how the team is handling Hunter's workload during OTAs.

“We won't put him in that situation to have him do that, although I'm sure he'd probably want to,” Coen said. “He still meets defensively every day that he's on offense, so he's getting the mental part of it and is able to catch up on some of the communication, some of the corrections off the film from the defensive side of the ball.”

Jacksonville is clearly playing Hunter on both sides of the ball, just like he demanded during the pre-draft process.

The Jaguars seem to be taking a careful approach with Hunter's body. But they are giving him as many mental reps as they can on offense and defense.

“He's getting a lot of the mental and it would probably be unfair to put him out on the grass and do both and ask him to go do that and see success,” Coen concluded.

Travis Hunter receives early praise during Jaguars OTAs

Travis Hunter is already receiving praise from his teammates and coaches during Jaguars OTAs.

Coen noted earlier in May that Hunter is already in incredible football shape.

“The one thing you notice is for a guy who hasn't played a ton of football or been out conditioning maybe for the last two months because he was on a little bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. You can tell he's in football shape,” Coen said.

Hunter also caught the attention of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who claimed he has “a lot of juice.”

“He's got a lot of juice,” Lawrence said of Hunter. “He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. High motor.”

Lawrence is thrilled to gain another talented wide receiver. But he also recognizes that Hunter's skills translate incredibly well to playing defense too.

“As far as just talent, it speaks for itself,” Lawrence said. “Ball skills, run after the catch. He's very explosive.”

It will be fascinating to get more reports about Hunter's usage during Jaguars training camp this summer.