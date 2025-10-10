As the Jacksonville Jaguars placed tight end Brenton Srange on injured reserve, the fanbase has been wondering what the severity of his quad injury is, as the minimum amount of games missed is four. With the Jaguars taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, an NFL insider provides some insight into Strange's injury and how much time he is expected to miss.

Strange has been the leading receiver on Jacksonville in terms of receptions, with 20 of them, only second to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in receiving yards with 204. According to Jordan Schultz, Strange is suffering from injuries to his quad and hip, which also “includes a ligament tear,” obtained in last Monday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Plus, Schultz said that Strange “doesn't need surgery,” and although he will likely be out five weeks, it is a “positive outcome.”

“Sources: Jaguars TE Brenton Strange, who leads the team in catches, is dealing with a quad and hip injury that includes a ligament tear suffered in Monday night’s game vs the Chiefs,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “My understanding is he doesn’t need surgery, but he will be sidelined at least 5 weeks. Given the circumstances, it’s a positive outcome.”

Jaguars have confidence in tight ends amidst Brenton Strange's absence

After the Jaguars' surprising takedown of the Chiefs on Monday, the team has an immense amount of momentum, though the absence of Strange hurts. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence mentioned the “great tight end room” the team has and how they will step up, according to the team's website, like Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long.

Heac coach Liam Coen also shares “confidence” in the Jacksonville unit and mentions how the coaching staff will look to fill the void of Strange, who played with “violence.”

“The way that he plays, the violence, he can pry some stuff open on his own just by playing the way he plays,” Coen said. “But that's on us as coaches. We have to get creative and continue to try to put those other tight ends in matchups that are favorable. Even if they are put in a tough position, having to block maybe a big or a defensive end, I trust those guys that they can get some of that stuff done.”

The Jaguars are off to a fast start at a 4-1 record and look to keep the winning ways going in Week 6 against the Seahawks.