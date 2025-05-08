Despite being on the verge of signing a multi-million-dollar contract, Travis Hunter did not want to leave Boulder without receiving his bachelor's degree. Two weeks after being taken second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter returned to Colorado for his graduation ceremony.

Hunter posted a video of his graduation on social media, where it was re-posted by the Colorado football team account. He received his bachelor's degree in psychology, according to the Buffaloes' website.

The feat is even more impressive considering Hunter only spent three years in college — one at Jackson State and two at Colorado. He managed to graduate in three years while spending most of his final semester preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In just two years, Hunter compiled a career rivaling the greatest players in Colorado football history. He became just the second player from the school to win the Heisman Trophy, following running back Rashaan Salaam, who claimed the award in 1994.

Since being drafted by the Jaguars, Hunter has not yet signed his rookie contract. The No. 2 overall pick typically earns a four-year deal north of $40 million, averaging roughly $8.5 million per season.

Once he wraps up his graduation ceremony, Hunter will set up his new life in Jacksonville. After capping off one of the most unique seasons in college football history, Hunter will begin his Jaguars career with lofty expectations.

Despite coming off a 4-13 season, the Jaguars will enter the 2025 season with high hopes. Before trading up for Hunter in the draft, Jacksonville brought in a new regime led by general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

As the team's first offensive-minded head coach in over a decade, Coen is expected to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence. Gladstone subsequently traded Christian Kirk and released Evan Engram, immediately making Hunter one of Jacksonville's top offensive weapons. Though he remains determined to play both receiver and cornerback, the team seems clearly intent on using him on offense.