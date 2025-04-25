Coming into the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars were seen as the team by many who were going to make a splash, and that's what they did by trading up to the No. 2 pick to select Travis Hunter.

It was the pick that made the most sense, as the Jaguars were looking for a skill player who can make plays on both sides of the ball, and Hunter is that type of guy. Hunter said after he was drafted that he barely talked to the Jaguars through the draft process, so it may have been a surprise to him that they traded up for him.

Nonetheless, even though he may have been surprised, it seemed like he was preparing to go there the night before. Kay Adams briefly spoke with Hunter during the draft and asked him again how surprised he was.

“I was super surprised, even though I went on Zillow last night and searched up some houses in Jacksonville,” Hunter said.

Travis Hunter spent last night looking at houses.. in Jacksonville.. on Zillow.

Adams couldn't believe that Hunter was looking up houses before the Jaguars drafted him, and she had to double-check on if he was telling the truth.

“I had a feeling,” Hunter said. “I actually went on Zillow last night. I just had a feeling Jacksonville was going to come get me.”

Usually, players get a blessing from a team ahead of the draft, and they already know who is going to pick them, but Hunter seemed not to know he was going to the Jaguars and still decided to look up houses. Sometimes you have to be extra prepared in these situations, and that was what Hunter did.

Now that the Jaguars have their guy, they should continue to build through the draft and add depth to their team. After a disappointing season last year, the Jaguars are looking to bounce back and get back to being competitive.