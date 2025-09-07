The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, and many are ready to see the debut of rookie Travis Hunter. The multi-talented player knows that new beginnings will happen today, and he came in pregame with a big surprise, showing off a new hairstyle.

Hunter decided to cut off his hair, and he was all smiles when walking into the stadium.

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter has cut his dreads ahead of his NFL debut. A new look:pic.twitter.com/GbHakNuY34 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The saying has always been that when you look good, you play good, and if Hunter can make a big impact in Week 1, he may attribute it to the hairstyle.

There have been many questions on whether the Jaguars will play Hunter at wide receiver and cornerback this season, but for Week 1, he will be at receiver full-time and be a situational cornerback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The Jaguars plan to mix up Hunter's usage throughout the course of the season, sources said, but they believe there will be some weeks when the rookie can and will be deployed as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback,” Schefter wrote.

Days before gameday, head coach Liam Coen seemed uncertain at the time on how they planned to use him.

“We're going to have to figure it out,” Coen said. “We're going to have to all be flexible. We'll come up with that plan over the next 24 hours in terms like, alright, what are the exact maybe numbers we want to hit on both sides or usage?”

When Hunter does play some snaps at cornerback, he will be the first player in over a decade to play at receiver and corner in the same game. Deion Sanders did it in 1996, Champ Bailey in 2000, and Antonio Cromartie in 2012.

Hunter was a game-changer at both positions in college, and it looks like he's ready to make that same impact in the NFL when the Jaguars give him the opportunity.