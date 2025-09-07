The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to showcase rookie sensation Travis Hunter in a historic role when they open the 2025 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers.

Hunter will line up as an “every-down wide receiver” while contributing as a “situational cornerback” in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, arrives in Jacksonville after a Heisman Trophy-winning season at Colorado. In 2024, he logged an astounding 1,443 snaps in just 12 games, balancing duties as both wide receiver and cornerback. His workload at the college level set the foundation for Jacksonville’s versatile deployment strategy.

The Jaguars’ depth chart confirms the plan as the team has listed Hunter as a starting wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown, while appearing with the second unit at cornerback. During training camp, he nearly split reps evenly, recording 364 snaps across 15 practices, 188 on offense and 176 on defense. In 11-on-11 drills, the split was nearly identical, with 173 offensive and 168 defensive snaps. His preseason debut followed a similar pattern, starting on offense before rotating into defensive series.

Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have reiterated flexibility in Hunter’s usage. Coen noted Friday that his staff would finalize snap counts within 24 hours, while Gladstone indicated earlier this offseason that in-game situations and matchups would dictate Hunter’s role. Schefter added that the Jaguars plan to mix up his responsibilities throughout the season, including potential games where Hunter plays full-time at both wideout and cornerback.

Hunter’s development has leaned toward offense, where Jacksonville prioritized building chemistry between him and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This emphasis, along with his recovery from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for multiple practices and two preseason games, has positioned him as a primary wideout in Week 1.

If Hunter sees extended time on both sides of the ball later this season, he could join an exclusive NFL fraternity. Since 1980, only three players, Deion Sanders (1996), Champ Bailey (2000), and Antonio Cromartie (2012), have started at both wide receiver and cornerback in the same game.