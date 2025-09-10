Following a strong debut in Week 1, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is set to see an increased defensive role when the team visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Head coach Liam Coen confirmed that Hunter’s role in the secondary will expand against Cincinnati’s wide receiver tandem of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The adjustment comes after Hunter was used primarily on offense during Jacksonville’s 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“Going into Week 1 it was, ‘OK, we know that it's not going to be a ton on defense,’” Coen said. “The goal is to increase and continue to increase [his defensive snaps]. It just so happens that we're playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week.”

Coen added that Hunter’s defensive workload will “likely uptick” as the Jaguars look to counter Cincinnati’s passing attack.

Hunter’s two-way ability has drawn national attention since being selected by Jacksonville in the first round of this year’s draft. Against Carolina, he logged 42 offensive snaps, leading the Jaguars with six receptions for 33 yards on eight targets. While his impact came mostly as a receiver in the opener, his skill set as a cornerback is expected to be tested against one of the league’s most productive receiving duos.

Travis Hunter set for uptick in defensive snaps in Week 2 vs. Bengals

Chase and Higgins combined for 200 receptions, 2,619 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2024. However, they were limited to just five catches for 59 yards in Cincinnati’s 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. The Bengals leaned on defense and special teams to escape with the win, but Coen said Hunter’s involvement will be part of the Jaguars’ strategy to contain their passing game.

Jacksonville’s secondary held the Panthers to 142 passing yards and intercepted Bryce Young twice in the opener. Cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones handled most of the workload on the outside, while safety Andrew Wingard anchored the back end. Hunter’s versatility gives the unit another option to match Cincinnati’s depth at receiver.

The decision to expand Hunter’s role defensively reflects a long-term plan. The Jaguars have made clear that balancing his snaps on both sides of the ball is key to maximizing his potential. Coen emphasized that the team will be deliberate with his usage as the season progresses.

The Jaguars’ Week 2 matchup presents an early test for a defense aiming to build on its solid start. Hunter’s ability to shadow receivers and compete physically downfield could provide an added boost against a Bengals team searching for rhythm on offense.

Kickoff between the Jaguars (1-0) and Bengals (1-0) is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.