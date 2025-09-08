Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took a big step forward with a gritty 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, a victory that felt like breaking a long, frustrating cycle.

Burrow was clear about what this meant for the team after the game. “We didn’t win any of these games last year. Usually, when you win a game like this, that’s a recipe for success, and it means you’re gonna be a good team if you can find a lot of different ways to win, and we did today,” Burrow said, per Jeremy Rauch of FOX19.

His stats weren’t eye-popping, 113 yards passing and a touchdown, but the old line about ugly wins counting just as much rang true here. The Bengals leaned heavily on their defense to get the job done. Cleveland’s offense was held mostly in check thanks to the defensive pressure and key turnovers forced.

DJ Turner and Jordan Battle came up big with interceptions off tipped passes, tipping the momentum firmly in Cincinnati’s favor. Defensive coordinator Al Golden’s unit showed the toughness Cincinnati fans have been craving, especially on crucial fourth-quarter stops. They even held the Browns to just two yards per carry, stifling their ground game when it mattered most.

Cincinnati also caught a lucky break from Browns rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, who missed a late field goal and an extra point. Those misses kept the Bengals in the lead and sealed the victory. That kind of fortune has been rare for Cincinnati in close games over the past years, where late losses became common. This time, the breaks swung their way, giving the Bengals a fresh start to the season.

On offense, Burrow’s top receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, didn’t light up the stat sheet. The Browns’ defense made it tough for them to gain big yards, but the Bengals' ground game, powered by Chase Brown, helped keep drives alive. All told, it wasn’t a perfect game by any means, but Cincinnati showed enough resolve to finish strong.

They leave Week 1 with a hard-fought win on the road, a division victory, and a feeling that this team can grow and improve week by week. After years of tough season openers, this victory feels like a true step forward for the Bengals and their fans.