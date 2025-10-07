Trevor Lawrence received the perfect birthday gift for his 26th birthday on Monday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback had an extraordinary performance that led the team to a 31-28 comeback victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. Thus, the Jaguars secured a game-winning touchdown to end a 16-year drought.

On the night, Lawrence had a different mindset. He completed 18-of-25 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for a team-best 54 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. His performance lifted Jacksonville to a 4-1 record, while the defending AFC champions fell to 2-3.

Players in NFL HISTORY to have multiple rushing TD & a pass TD on his birthday (including playoffs): Trevor Lawrence – Tonight That’s it. pic.twitter.com/VDncm56RyV — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game was pretty close. With just 30 seconds remaining and the Jaguars down 28-24, they caught a break when Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was called for pass interference, placing Jacksonville at the 1-yard line. However, a disaster nearly occurred. On first-and-goal, right guard Patrick Mekari accidentally stepped on Lawrence's foot as he was coming out from under center, causing him to stumble back to the 7-yard line, and they were left with no timeouts remaining.

“Panic, Sheer panic on the ground,” Lawrence told ESPN's Laura Rutledge after the game.

There was chaos all around, but he kept his composure. “I was like, ‘I gotta get up,' and I was just going to throw it out of bounds to stop the clock, but there was nobody really around me. So, I went and made a play.”

The victory wasn't without its awkward moments. Right before the Chiefs jumped out to a 28-24 lead, ESPN cameras caught Lawrence on the bench picking his nose. Everyone has likely done this, just not with millions of people watching. Lawrence had the last laugh, as he performed on his birthday and gave Jacksonville its first victory over Kansas City since 2009.