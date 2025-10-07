Trevor Lawrence endured a rough birthday start on Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He even faced a potential born day beatdown with an oncoming rush. But the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback led a huge rally — by zipping through their defense.

Lawrence showed the mobility that once cemented his case as a top overall draft pick for his class. The now 26-year-old found an opening on the left side of the Chiefs defense. He escaped five different rushers with his legs and tied the game up.

Trevor Lawrence the birthday boy into the end zone to tie the game at 14 🥳pic.twitter.com/CAZ0mJeWBe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

His Jags fell behind 14-0 early against the reigning AFC West champions visiting Florida's largest city. But “T-Law” and the Jaguars have played inspired football since that slow beginning.

Trevor Lawrence launched another highlight in Jaguars vs. Chiefs

But this one involving a spectacular Travis Hunter catch.

The two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner managed to out-jump not one, but two Chiefs defenders on this 44-yard grab.

Lawrence called his own number two plays later after the Hunter catch. He drew reactions from the NFL internet world — with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson among one of the reactions.

“Trevor Lawrence is killing the Chiefs with his legs,” Johnson said. “Got to minimize the turnovers and capitalize in the red zone. Chiefs offense is clicking on all cylinders and will make you pay.”

Lawrence completed 12-of-16 passes for 165 yards and tossed one touchdown before the 13-minute mark of the fourth quarter. He added 44 rushing yards on seven carries.