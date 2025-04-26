Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting some help in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars' third-round pick and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is making a bold prediction to his quarterback.

“I’m not going to let anyone touch Trevor Lawrence. I am going to make that promise to them. I am going to make that promise to Trevor,” Milum said to his quarterback and team fans, per the Jaguars social media.

Milum is one of two offensive players drafted so far by the team in the 2025 Draft. The other is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was selected second overall. Hunter is a two-way player who will likely also get time playing defensive back.

The Jaguars drafted Milum with the 89th overall pick. Milum is a left tackle who is expected to also play guard for the Jaguars. He played his college football at West Virginia, where he started multiple games for the Mountaineers.

The NFL Draft continues Saturday.

The Jaguars are one of the big winners in the NFL Draft so far

The Jaguars made the first big splash of this year's draft. Jacksonville had the no. 5 overall pick, but traded with the Cleveland Browns to move up and select second.

They then got their man in Hunter, who should immediately help lift the team's offense. It also made sense for the team as new general manager James Gladstone said this offseason the Jaguars wanted to support Lawrence with wide receiver weapons.

The Jaguars are also strengthening their offensive line with Milum. Milum was part of an offensive line at West Virginia that also included Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier. In 2023, Milum was part of a group that won 9 games and supported one of the best rushing offenses in college football.

In 2024, West Virginia struggled but Milum continued his strong play. He finished the season as a consensus All-American. Milum also was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The Jaguars also selected defensive back and corner Caleb Ransaw in the third round. The cornerback played at Tulane in college.

Jacksonville next selects with the 104th pick in the fourth round. The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 4-13 record.