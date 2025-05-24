Tyson Campbell is already turning heads this offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning high praise from new head coach Liam Coen after standout performances during the team’s first OTAs. Campbell, the clear No. 1 cornerback for the Jags, appears to be thriving in a revised defensive scheme led by new coordinator Anthony Campanile.

The Jags defense struggled in 2024, and much of their offseason focus has been on revamping the defensive side of the ball. However, one constant in the secondary has remained—Campbell’s ability to shut down top receivers when healthy. Injuries have limited his consistency the past two seasons, but there’s no denying his impact when at full strength.

Coen, in a recent interview with Jaguars SI, made it clear how impressed he’s been with the former Georgia standout.

“I just think he’s done a nice job stacking blocks,” he said in an interview with Jaguars SI. “He’s got good vision on the quarterback right now, playing a little bit of a different scheme than he’s been playing over the last year.”

The shift to a more vision-oriented coverage system under new defensive coordinator Campanile seems to suit Campbell well. The cornerback, who struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, is benefiting from a scheme that emphasizes patience and positioning over physical press coverage.

Coen elaborated on why the 25-year-old defensive back is thriving in the new system.

“He’s playing a little bit more off-man. I just think that’s kind of where he’s going to be able to excel. He’s got confidence right now, which is always good from a corner. I’ve been really pleased with Tyson thus far.”

Campbell has shown flashes of shutdown potential when healthy. Now in a scheme that plays to his strengths, and with a renewed sense of confidence, he could be the anchor the Jaguars defense needs to take a major step forward.

If this version of Campbell holds up through camp and into the season, the Jags could see a significant improvement in a secondary that struggled last year. A strong OTA showing is just the start—but it’s an important one.