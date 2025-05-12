Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen provided a big update on when he'll give rookie star Travis Hunter the opportunity to work on defense during the team's rookie minicamp.

The Jaguars selected Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Picking him means that Jacksonville strengthens their receiving corps while the defense benefits with his presence. Hunter played at both receiver and cornerback throughout his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes.

As Hunter progresses through the Jaguars' rookie minicamp, Coen had big news on when the rookie will take part in practices on the defensive side of the ball. Up to this point, Hunter has only played on offense.

“Yeah, he'll be able to get integrated next week on the defensive side of the ball,” head coach Liam Coen told reporters Saturday. “We just kind of ended up making a decision that from yesterday to today we wanted to be able to clean up some of the things that we may have been able to miss yesterday, get extra reps on the offensive side of the ball, and next week he'll start to roll on defense.”

What lies ahead for Travis Hunter, Jaguars

Travis Hunter made it clear prior to entering the NFL that he wants to play at both receiver and cornerback. Liam Coen and the Jaguars are adhering to his request from the very start.

It's all a process as Jacksonville looks to be a fierce squad going into the 2025 campaign. Hunter would be a major piece in the receiving corps as he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence could develop significant chemistry.

On the other side of the ball, he can elevate the standard to the Jaguars' benefit. They struggled throughout last season, being one of the worst in the league. With Hunter willing to play at cornerback, it may be tricky for opponents to throw deep passes with Hunter in the vicinity.

It seems that the Jaguars have the determination to maximize Hunter's potential. They hope that doing so will bring them back to playoff contention in a short period of time.