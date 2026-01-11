The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs, largely thanks to Cole Bishop. The second-year safety hauled in the game-sealing interception of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with one minute remaining.

Bishop is one of the Bills' biggest heroes of the game, but he spread the love to the rest of the defense. Bishop credited Buffalo's “dog mentality” for the victory, which he claimed the team has embraced.

“Really just being in the right spot at the right time,” Bishop told CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson. “Shoutout to Tre'Davious White. He made a great play right there and the ball flew right to me… They got a lot of weapons offensively. On our team, we were able to score there at the end, which was big. Just got to be resilient and keep fighting.

“We're just resilient. Trying to have that dog mentality. You'll see some guys in hoodies with that. Just having that dog mentality. Keep fighting no matter what.”

Article Continues Below

"Just having that dog mentality." – Cole Bishop on how the Bills get it done | @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/KmfAgHpuXR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2026

Bishop ended up with the ball in his hands, but the play was made by cornerback Tre'Davious White, who deflected the pass intended for Jakobi Meyers. The play put a bow on an incredible effort from White, who ended with a team-high three pass breakups.

The Bills are now moving on to the second round, where they will likely face the Denver Broncos, barring another upset in the New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. Regardless of who it faces, Buffalo will remain on the road.