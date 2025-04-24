For months, most have assumed the Jacksonville Jaguars would take Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft, considering he would likely be the best player available. However, the latest belief is that new head coach Liam Coen wants to add another weapon to his offense, potentially with Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan.

Despite McMillan's draft projections flying all over the board, scouts have recently compared him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Evans, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. The analyst believes the comparison could make McMillan a nice fit in Coen's offense, having worked with Evans in 2024 as the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator.

“It sure sounds like Jacksonville is going offense,” Kiper wrote. “I commonly projected Michigan's Mason Graham there over the past few months, but the latest intel is saying [Liam] Coen and the Jaguars are targeting [Ashton] Jeanty or perhaps Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan. I've heard McMillan compared to Mike Evans, who played for Coen in Tampa Bay.”

The 2024 season was not the most productive in Evans' career, but he ended the year with 1,004 receiving yards, his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. He became just the second receiver in NFL history to do so, tying Jerry Rice's record.

With Coen's offensive mind now in charge, the Jaguars' offense is expected to take a significant leap in 2025. For years, the offense has been loaded with talent but could never seem to get over the hump.

Jaguars' wayward offensive offseason changes

Coming off a promising rookie season for Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville is not in dire need of a top wideout. However, they could still use an offensive weapon like McMillan after trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans and subsequently releasing Evan Engram. The Jaguars did not do much to replace either in free agency, potentially leaving that up to their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Kirk largely underwhelmed in his Jaguars tenure, he was a consistent No. 2 wideout to supplement Thomas, who clearly emerged as Trevor Lawrence's top target in 2024. Jacksonville still has deep threat Gabe Davis on the roster, but is paper-thin behind their current top two options.

General manager James Gladstone did make offensive additions in free agency, but almost solely to the offensive line. The Jaguars left the main free agency period with Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson as new additions to their blocking unit.