An NFL insider is picking the Jacksonville Jaguars to take Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 draft, per ESPN. The Jaguars have the fifth overall pick.

“Yes, there are holes elsewhere along the offensive and defensive lines. However, the Jaguars can't pass up one of the few elite players in the draft,” league insider Mike DiRocco wrote.

Jeanty had an outstanding season rushing for Boise State football in 2024. Jeanty was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, but lost the award to Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter.

Jeanty finished the 2024 season with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. He led Boise State to the College Football Playoff. The Broncos lost in the CFP to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24. The first overall pick in the event belongs to the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville finished the 2024 season as one of the worst teams in the NFL. The squad had a 4-13 record.

There's a lot of new faces with the Jaguars

The Jaguars have a new general manager in James Gladstone. Gladstone is one of the youngest GM's in the league. He is tasked with winning the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

Gladstone has spoken about the Jaguars finding wide receivers to complement quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence spent the 2024 season banged up and struggling to find the end zone. It was a huge disappointment, as the franchise signed Lawrence to a massive contract extension before the season.

Following last year's lousy season, the Jaguars fired coach Doug Pederson. Pederson is replaced by Liam Coen, who has never been an NFL head coach. He previously worked as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coen says he wants to work closely with his quarterback.

“We're diving into his footwork,” Coen said, per Sirius XM NFL Radio. “Everything with the quarterback position, so much is built on the lower half and the mind. And those are the things that we can truly control. Because the stroke is the stroke for us, that's how we look at it. The stroke is the stroke, and we're not touching that. So really, we're diving into his footwork, some of those mechanics.”

If the Jaguars do take Jeanty, it would certainly be an exciting add. Jeanty's running ability, paired with Lawrence's arm, could prove to be a dangerous combination.