The 2025 NFL Draft is just a week away, and Boise State football star Ashton Jeanty will find his home in that time. It is unknown where Jeanty will end up, but he sent a message to NFL teams in his article for The Players' Tribune on Wednesday.

“I've taken the long way. I'm done with that way,” Ashton Jeanty said in The Players' Tribune. “If you pick me, it's simple: I'm coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did. I'm coming to win, big, soon.”

It's TACKLE football … you know what I'm saying? I'd draft the guy they can't tackle.

Thank you for your time,

Ashton Jeanty”

If not for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Jeanty likely would have taken home the Heisman Trophy in 2025. He is viewed as one of the best running back prospects in recent years, in a similar category as Bijan Robinson. As Jeanty mentioned, he is hoping to have a similar impact as Saquon Barkley had with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeanty is a bit of a different prospect in comparison to Saquon. Jeanty is known to break a ton of tackles while still maintaining speed, and Barkley is a shifty runner with breakaway speed. Still, both were incredible prospects coming out. Barkley went No. 2 to the New York Giants in 2018, and Robinson went No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 draft. It will be interesting to see where Jeanty goes in this year's draft.

Popular destinations for Jeanty include the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the draft. The running back position has been devalued in the last decade or so in the NFL, but it would be a shock if Jeanty does not go somewhat high in the first round of the draft given the impact that star running backs like Barkley and Derrick Henry had on their new teams in 2024.