The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the fifth overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft. After a miserable 2024 season, they could use talent at every position in this draft. That includes the defensive line, where Michigan star Mason Graham should dominate in his NFL career. But ESPN's Adam Schefter says that the Jaguars may look at an offensive piece because of Liam Coen's impact.

“I think they're looking for offensive weapons,” Schefter said on his podcast. “New head coach Liam Coen has an offensive background, and even when they need help on defense, offensive coaches usually want help on the offensive side of the football. It won't be a surprise to see an offensive player go with their first pick.”

The Jaguars are just outside of the draft consensus zone, which ends with the Giants at number three. Almost every mock draft you can find has Cam Ward going first to the Tennessee Titans. And then, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter go two and three, in some order. By the time the Jaguars pick at number five, they could have a plethora of options.

The top offensive weapons available in the NFL Draft are Ashton Jeanty at running back, Tyler Warren at tight end, and Tet McMillian at wide receiver. Any of those players would be a great fit with the Jaguars, considering their lack of weapons around Trevor Lawrence. Gabe Davis was a disastrous addition last year, and Evan Engram is no longer on the team. Brian Thomas Jr is going to need help next season.

If the Jaguars like all three of those players, they could trade down with the Raiders or Jets. Those teams, picking at six and seven respectively, have similar needs. But they should take the best offensive player available and give Lawrence that support.

The first round of the NFL Draft is on Thursday.