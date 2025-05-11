May 11, 2025 at 11:22 AM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter is known for his talent on the field. He is also now known as a helpful airplane passenger. Hunter is being recognized by a woman who sat next to him on a flight, per her social media.

“He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray,” Sandy Hawkins Combs wrote on Facebook. Her post was shared by Jaguars beat reporter Travis Holmes on X, formerly Twitter.

Hunter and Combs also took a photo together, which was shared on her social media.

The legend of Travis Hunter grows #IntangiblyRich ✍️ via Sandy Hawkins Combs on FB #Jaguarshttps://t.co/UgNrYI3YpL pic.twitter.com/i70iZIrytS — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 🅓. ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕞𝕖𝕤 (@TravisDHolmes) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Combs reportedly didn't know who Hunter was until some fellow passengers began speaking with him, and congratulating him. Following their positive interaction, Combs wrote that she wants a Hunter Jaguars jersey.

“United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!” Combs added.

Hunter was selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, who traded up to get him. He played in college at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter is hoping to help rebuild the Jaguars

Hunter immediately becomes a key part of a Jaguars offense looking to win games next season. He will be working with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The two players are expected to help Jacksonville return to the AFC Playoffs.

Hunter was a top priority of new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone at the draft. Gladstone stressed this offseason how he wanted the Jaguars to find more weapons for Lawrence.

Jacksonville clearly has one in Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy this past season. He finished his last year at Colorado with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards. He caught 15 touchdown passes.

Hunter is a two-way star who can also play defensive back. It's uncertain how the Jaguars will use him in the defensive backfield, or if they will at all.

Ms. Combs is surely to be cheering on Hunter and the Jaguars this season. Jacksonville finished the 2024 campaign with just four victories.