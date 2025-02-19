The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly likely to part ways with wide receiver Christian Kirk this offseason, with ESPN’s Dan Graziano estimating a “75% chance” the team releases him.

Kirk, 28, is entering the final season of the four-year, $72 million contract he signed in 2022. The deal includes a $16.5 million salary for 2025, but his future in Jacksonville appears uncertain amid roster changes and financial considerations.

Kirk is coming off a season-ending injury after breaking his left collarbone in the Jaguars’ Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The veteran wideout was limited to just eight games in 2024, finishing the year with 379 receiving yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions. He averaged 14 yards per catch before the injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Graziano pointed to the emergence of rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as a key reason Jacksonville may move on from Kirk. The 22-year-old established himself as Trevor Lawrence’s primary target in his first NFL season, leading the team with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 133 targets. Thomas averaged 14.7 yards per reception across 17 games, proving to be a dynamic playmaker for Jacksonville’s offense.

Jaguars' roster overhaul and cap considerations could lead to Christian Kirk's departure

The Jaguars further reinforced their receiving corps last offseason by signing Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract. With Davis in the mix alongside Thomas, Kirk’s role in the offense may be diminished, making him a potential cap casualty as the team looks to restructure its roster.

Graziano also noted that Jacksonville’s front office changes could impact Kirk’s status. The team fired general manager Trent Baalke in January and hired Liam Coen as its new head coach, signaling a shift in direction. Given these changes, the Jaguars could decide to part ways with Kirk to create additional cap space and build the roster under new leadership.

While releasing Kirk appears to be the most likely outcome, Graziano suggested that Jacksonville could explore a trade if the veteran receiver is healthy. His contract, while substantial, is not viewed as prohibitive, making a deal possible for a team in need of an experienced pass-catcher.

If the Jaguars do cut Kirk, they would clear significant cap space heading into the 2025 season. His departure would mark another shift in the team’s offensive makeup as they continue building around Lawrence and Thomas.

Jacksonville is expected to make key roster decisions in the coming months as it prepares for the 2025 season. Kirk's future remains uncertain, but all indications point toward the Jaguars moving on from the veteran wide receiver.