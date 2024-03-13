The New York Jets are acquiring right tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets are receiving Morgan Moses and a fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall), and Moses is expected to be the starting right tackle as New York seeks protection for Aaron Rodgers. The Ravens are receiving a fourth-round pick (No. 112) and a sixth-round pick (No. 218), according to Schefter.

So the Jets and Ravens are swapping fourth-round picks, while Baltimore picks up an extra sixth-round pick.

Article Continues Below

The Jets are hoping that this move for Moses helps Aaron Rodgers stay upright. The lack of protection resulted in the quarterback going down with a torn Achilles on the first drive of the season. He is a veteran tackle who spent one season with the Jets in 2021.

Moses has played 10 seasons in the NFL, the first seven of them coming with the Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team, before joining the Jets in 2021. After that, Moses joined the Ravens for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Now, he hopes to help the Jets content in 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens replace Moses at right tackle. He started in all 14 games that he played in last year. As Baltimore continues to try to contend for a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson under center, the organization will have to do the best it can to try to find a quality right tackle to give him time to throw, while also opening up running lanes for him and new running back Derrick Henry.