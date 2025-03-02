The Kansas City Chiefs' three-peat bid failed in 2024, but they still managed to obtain their third straight AFC Championship and ninth consecutive AFC West title. Yet, for the first time in three years, the Chiefs are forced to make adjustments and address their biggest need in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Once known as a dynamic offense, Kansas City has nearly flipped on its head over the past three seasons. As their defense rose under Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs' offensive efficiency dipped. The schematic changes have evidently not affected the franchise's success, as they continue to be a near lock for the AFC Championship Game every year.

However, while the results remain elite, addressing the offensive woes has to be a priority in 2025. Patrick Mahomes threw for just 3,928 yards in 2024, his fewest as a starter. For the second consecutive year, he played most of the season without a go-to pass-catcher after Rashee Rice's second-year breakout ended with a torn LCL after just four games.

Yet, with Rice hopefully returning to full health in 2025, there are few reasons to worry about the passing game. General manager Brett Veach should instead be focused on the running game, which ranked among the worst in the league in 2024. Between primarily Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, Kansas City managed just 1,790 rushing yards as a team. Hunt led the team with 728 rushing yards on the year.

While Pacheco and Hunt played just a combined 20 games, both struggled immensely with their efficiency. Neither even managed 4.0 yards per carry. Hunt's one-year contract expires in free agency, but Pacheco will return. Regardless, the Chiefs need to add another proven running back to the listless backfield if they wish to elevate their offense back to premier status.

RB Aaron Jones

The available running back options in the 2025 NFL offseason are not as loaded as the year before, but the Chiefs will still have their choice of veterans. Despite turning 30 at the end of the 2024 season, Aaron Jones could be the team's best fit in Andy Reid's offense.

Even at his age, Jones showed no signs of slowing down in 2024. In his first year with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones notched his fourth career 1,000-yard season, posting a career-high 1,138 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per attempt. He added five rushing touchdowns, his most since 2020. He managed the ninth-most rushing yards in the league despite being one of the NFL's oldest starters.

Coming off a career year, the Chiefs should not be discouraged by Jones' age. With Mahomes, Kansas City continues to utilize one of the most pass-heavy teams in the league. Jones fielded 255 carries in 2024, but with fewer carries, he could extend the back end of his prime by another season or two.

While Najee Harris is also an option, his lack of efficiency should be unappealing, given what the Chiefs are trying to fix. Harris is a competent three-down back, but Kansas City's backfield needs to add speed over size, which is not his strength. Through four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry.

The Chiefs have hardly asked for much out of their running backs under the Mahomes era. They simply need the speed threat and pass-catching work Jones provides and not another 1,000-yard season. Jones is one of the top available running backs in free agency, but the Chiefs give him the best chance to win his first ring.

Chiefs offense with Aaron Jones

If the Chiefs obtain Jones, they would theoretically assemble their most well-rounded offense in years. Jones, even at 30, is a bigger rushing threat than any other running back Mahomes has lined up with during Kansas City's three-year AFC Championship run.

Jones' elevated run game would open the offense up, allowing Mahomes to connect with his dynamic pass-catchers. Once Rice returns, he will no longer be a shoo-in as the No. 1 option following Xavier Worthy's strong end to his rookie campaign. Worthy was the lone Chief to show out in Super Bowl LIX, torching the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary with eight catches, 156 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If Jones joins the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL offseason, he would also have a chance to build on his career year. Kansas City's stellar offensive line would be the best he would get to work with in his career. Jones also spent six years with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but Mahomes might also be the best quarterback he would share the field with.

He has yet to show signs of slowing down, and even with decreased opportunities, a pairing with the Chiefs gives Jones the best chance to continue his late-career surge.