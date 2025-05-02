After leaving with seven new players from the 2025 NFL Draft, few teams optimized their selections better than the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off another Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs now return to free agency as they look to fill out their roster in preparation for organized team activities and minicamps over the next month.

In his ninth year as general manager, Brett Veach managed to address most of his team's needs in the draft. However, like most around the league, the Chiefs still have several issues to address on their roster. Even with the bulk of free agency in the past, Kansas City has been known for making notable veteran additions late in previous offseasons.

Coming off their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the NFL is still at the mercy of the Chiefs dynasty, even if their three-peat bid fell short. Still, despite its dominant consistency, Kansas City's roster is far from perfect. But for the first time in three years, Veach is forced to address his team's concerns as it looks to return to the top of the mountain.

The 2025 free agency class lacked star power, but the list of veteran names still capable of contributing to a championship-caliber team remains robust. With a few months remaining until the start of training camp, expect the Chiefs to be among the more active teams in the second half of free agency.

Chiefs need to add more safeties in free agency

Of the positions the Chiefs addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft, safety was not one of them. Veach appropriately added linemen on both sides of the ball but opted not to add any safeties despite having just four on his roster. Of them, only one — Bryan Cook — will begin the season as a locked-in starter.

The Chiefs run a lot of two-high safety looks in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, leaving a vacancy to fill next to Cook. As it currently stands, the job will likely be filled by either Jaden Hicks or veteran Mike Edwards. Hicks, who snagged three interceptions as a rookie, figures to have the early lead, but played just 30.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2024.

Without taking any safeties in the draft, the Chiefs are forced to seek reinforcements in what is left of the veteran market. Fortunately, they will not be short of options. Former All-Pro Justin Simmons headlines the field, with Marcus Williams, Quandre Diggs, Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark also available. Simmons or Williams seems to be the best fit next to Cook's ball-hawking skills.

The Chiefs could also explore their options in the trade market, where they have also had success in the past. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Juan Thornhill and New Orleans Saints' Tyrann Mathieu, who both previously thrived with Spagnuolo and the Chiefs, could be potential targets. Veach could also target misplaced veterans like Kamren Curl, Donovan Wilson or Coby Bryant.

Chiefs need more pass-rushing help

One position of need the Chiefs did address in the draft was defensive end, taking Louisville's Ashton Gillotte in the third round. Pass-rushing was one of the team's only defensive weaknesses in 2024, tallying just 39 sacks on the year, good for 19th in the league.

In his third year, George Karlaftis regressed a touch but still led the team with eight sacks in 2024. However, behind him is where the issue lies, as no other edge-rusher managed more than 3.5. Perhaps Charles Omenihu, who appeared in just six games after tearing his ACL in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, is primed for a bounce-back season, but Kansas City has to quit relying on the lackluster production it is getting from its current group.

Even with Gillotte, the Chiefs will need more veteran help. Spagnuolo's defense is predicated on a heavy dosage of blitzing to generate pressure, making the bulk of his success dependent on his edge-rushing talent. Mike Danna, Malik Herring and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are just not getting there.

With just over $12 million in remaining cap space, according to Over the Cap, Veach does not have a ton of room to work with. Scooping up Von Miller or Matthew Judon would be ideal, but landing someone in the range of Dennis Gardeck, Duke Riley, Tyus Bowser or Preston Smith seems more realistic.

Chiefs need more depth at guard

While the Chiefs did not prioritize guard in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive line was a clear priority. Kansas City took Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons in the first round to hopefully shore up its issues on the outside. However, after trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, they now lack depth on the interior.

The Chiefs still have 2024 Pro Bowler Trey Smith on the roster, but Thuney's departure opens up a hole on the left side. The trade indicates Andy Reid and Matt Nagy's belief in 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, but Kansas City lacks any depth behind him. Former seventh-round pick C.J. Hanson and undrafted second-year player Mike Caliendo are the only other guards on the team.

Kansas City seems intent on opening the year with Suamataia in the starting lineup, but it would still be wise to add veteran help to the group. Five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff stands out as one of the best players still available in free agency, with Shaq Mason and Will Hernandez also on the market. Mark Glowinski, Dalton Risner and Cody Whitehair are also potential depth options with a lot of experience.