The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to once again be one of the top teams in the league, and the work starts during training camp. The one thing you don't want to happen this early is injuries, and that's what the Chiefs dealt with in their latest practice. Wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered an injury during practice and went back to the team's facility in the front seat of the car.

Xavier Worthy was also shaken up during practice, and many people will want to know what his status is moving forward in camp. Worthy and Brown are the two top receivers for the Chiefs, and it will be no good news if they have to miss some substantial time.

Brown was out for most of last season because of a shoulder injury he suffered in the Chiefs' first preseason game. He missed the first 14 games of the season and returned in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. Worthy was probably the healthiest receiver for the Chiefs last season, and he finished with 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Worthy will most likely have a bigger role on the offense this season, coming into his second year, and also with the uncertainty of Rashee Rice and his situation, there's a chance he could be the WR1.

Chiefs dealing with questions at the wide receiver position

There should be an update on Worthy and Brown in the coming days, and the hope is that they don't have to miss time at training camp. If so, the Chiefs may be low on firepower at the position, especially with Rice not participating in camp, after he was sentenced to five years' probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in a multi-car crash that took place in 2024. At this point, there's a good chance that Rice will also receive a multi-game suspension.

Skyy Moore is the next reliable wide receiver for the Chiefs, and then you go over to tight ends and see Travis Kelce, who has always been one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets.

It'll be interesting to see how the offense looks this season, but it's never a surprise that they're one of the better units in football when Mahomes is in control.

The Chiefs will also be looking to get back to the Super Bowl after taking a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.